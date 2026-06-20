King Charles III revealed the thoughts and emotions about a high-profile appearance at Royal Ascot 2026, highlighting a “wonderful week.”

The Palace commemorated the race day with the British head of state’s thought on Instagram on Friday which revealed an insider and never-before-seen photos. In a post that could only be describe as short but powerful the accompanying text was clear “A wonderful week at Royal Ascot!”

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Charles Leading Royal Procession

The King Charles III, 77 and Queen, 78 continued their strong support for the event by once again leading the royal procession from an iconic racehorse cart on their fourth day straight on the course, this time including Friday 24 June.

This royal duo’s positive spirit radiated all week despite high temperatures across the United Kingdom; it made for special moments for racegoers at the major horse racing meeting.