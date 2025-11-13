King Charles sent handwritten letter to Sharon Osbourne after Ozzy’s death

King Charles personally reached out Sharon Osbourne following the sad demise of musician Ozzy Osbourne.

In a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, the late rocker’s family Sharon, Kelly and Jack sat down togetherfor the first time to honor him after his death in July at the age of 76.

While speaking, the trio opened up about love and condolences they’ve received from fans around the world including the British monarch himself.

“We got a lovely letter from the King,” Jack shared, prompting his mother to rave about the gesture.

Sharon gushed, “Our King is an amazing person. He is an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, know he does it for many, many, many people.”

“Here’s a man that does know what’s going on in the street with people. Not just politics, not just you know, here’s a man that cares about the environment, animals. He cares about many, many, many things,” she added.

Sharon went on to share that this is not the first time that the 76-year-monarch has reached out to them as he previously did in 2003, when Ozzy was hospitalized after a motorbike accident.

“He’s got a good heart. He didn’t have to do certain things that he’s done for Ozzy. He is a good, caring man with a good heart,” she shared.

Sharon Osbourne further added, “And he, again, took the time out of his day to write us, have it hand-delivered to us, a note from the King for Ozzy’s passing with his condolences, and that says so much. ”

The Black Sabbath frontman suffered a host of medical issues in the final years of his life, including Parkinson’s Disease.