King Charles set to speak with William over Harry family crisis

With Prince Harry’s return to the UK drawing nearer, the long-standing tension between King Charles III and his elder son, Prince William, seems to have reached a significant turning point.

After the US Department of Justice made the first set of contentious Epstein files public last year, William and Charles’s relationship started to deteriorate. These documents revealed King Charles’s disgraced younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had connections to the late sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles supported his brother until Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles, despite persistent requests from both royal fans and anti-monarchists. William was determined that his father should not be lenient with the former Duke of York because of Andrew’s role in the assault of the late Virginia Giuffre, which caused quite a commotion behind the Palace walls at the time.

A few weeks ago, rumors surfaced that King Charles had arranged for his estranged son, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, to travel to the UK together. This arrangement reportedly caused ties between the father-and-son pair to reach an all-time low.

According to insiders, senior royals have set up a private, one-on-one meeting between Charles and the future king following weeks of hostility.

A source informed Closer, saying, “It’s making life uncomfortable for everyone at the Palace; their advisors are still communicating, but William and the King are barely acknowledging each other, even when they’re in the same meeting.”

The source continued, “The situation has become absolutely ludicrous. It’s causing chaos, and the fact is, it reflects badly on everybody.”

“A lot of people are saying William is playing straight into Harry and Meghan’s hands by alienating his father this way,” the insider added. However, “anyone who tries to broach this topic with him is ignored or reprimanded.”

The source concluded, “People have been avoiding it for months, but His Majesty has finally agreed that it’s time they sit down and face this before it gets any worse.”