King Charles sets conditions for Meghan Markle before UK visit, sources claim

According to royal commentators and sources, King Charles has warned Meghan Markle in a blunt message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they are set to visit the UK with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for the Invictus Games “One Year to Go” events in Birmingham. This will be the couple’s first UK trip together since 2022.

‘One wrong move’ Warning, as trust remains the problem

According to Piers Morgan, the father in Charles will “love to see his son,” however “the problem is, how do you trust these two?” Morgan said on the podcast “The Royals Uncensored” that due to years of public attacks, trust is the issue at hand. One source added to the Examiner that Charles has “made it very clear to Harry that there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain.”

The source added: “One wrong move on Meghan’s part and any hope of a more permanent reconciliation could disappear overnight.

If he sees any cameras or gets a whiff of troublemaking that will be the end of things.”

The Conditions for a Meeting: private and camera free and no drama

Hugo Vickers, the royal biographer says Charles has never said he would not see his daughter in law and that he is “on the record as having never closed the door on reconciliation.”

However, Vickers says any meeting will “inevitably” be private and away from the eyes of cameras. Ingrid Seward, the royal author says to The Mirror, the King will only meet with them if William and Kate will not be present at the same time and may be having a meeting at Balmoral.

“They’d have them buttoned up as much as you can button them up,” said Seward.

The King has already offered the Sussexes a royal residence that would be secured but they have not yet accepted.

A Security dispute that remains a sticking point

Harry’s spokesman said: “The issue has never been accommodation” as security is a “serious security concern, [and]… the priority for [Harry] and Meghan is to ensure they and their children are safely protected and secure on their trip to the UK.” RAVEC have reportedly rejected an offer of taxpayer paid armed protection for Meghan and the kids, which will mean it may not be likely for Duchess of Sussex to join the Prince in the UK with their two children.

Harry’s spokespersons added to The Daily Beast, Harry “couldn’t see a world” in which he would “take his family to the UK without them all being able to be protected with state security.” The King has not seen his grandchildren since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event back in 2022.