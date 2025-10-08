King Charles shares glimpses into Prince Edward’s latest sporty outing

King Charles has offered the royal fans a closer look at his brother Prince Edward’s most recent sporty outing.

Taking to its Instagram account on Wednesday, October 8, the Royal Family shared glimpses into the Duke of Sussex engagement at The Oval Cricket Ground.

In the Images, the father of two could be seen taking part in inclusive cricket activities hosted by the charity Lord’s Taverners.

“Bowled over by the @LordsTaverners national cricket programmes!” the caption stated.

It further added, “The Duke of Edinburgh visited The Oval Cricket Ground to see the charity’s inclusive cricket programmes in action. His Royal Highness joined a game of table cricket – an accessible version of the game played in special educational needs and disability schools across the UK.”

The post also features a black and white photo of Prince Philips, then Duke of Edinburgh where he presented Hampshire with their Championship trophy in 1973.

Meanwhile, another colored image showed the late royal presenting the 800th Lord’s Taverners minibus to Holyport Manor School, Maidenhead at Windsor Castle in 2006.

“The Duke was named Patron of the Lord’s Taverners earlier this year, following in the footsteps of his father, The late Duke of Edinburgh, who became the founding Patron and 12th man in 1950 — a role he held for 71 years,” the caption added.