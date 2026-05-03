King Charles Shares Heartfelt Message Amid Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy Rumors

Buckingham Palace has released a statement from King Charles, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome he received during his visit to Bermuda, amidst rumors of Princess Eugenie’s third pregnancy.

The King shared a video of his trip, saying, “Marvellous to see the lifesaving work of the Royal Bermuda Regiment Coast Guard”.

The rumors surrounding Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy began circulating after photos showed her with a visible baby bump at a lunch with her sister, Princess Beatrice.

While there’s no official confirmation, royal fans are speculating about the possibility of a third child for Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

King Charles’ message also highlighted his appreciation for the people of Bermuda, stating, “Thank you to all the people of Bermuda for such a wonderful few days and for the fond memories that will last a lifetime”.

Princess Eugenie, who has been keeping a low profile amidst her parents’ scandals, hasn’t addressed the pregnancy rumors yet.