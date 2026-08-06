King Charles shares special tribute after Eugenie's baby girl arrives

The British Royal Family has shared an significant update on social media following a happy event for the monarchy with the birth of Princess Eugenie and her husband’s Jack Brooksbank’s third child, daughter born on August 3rd, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Although congratulations were showered on Princess Eugenie, for the sake of King Charles and the family the Royal Family official account of social media media channels commemorated an important date for another reason, honoring dedicated life-savers all around the U.K.

The Duke of Kent Commemorates Lifeguard Heroes at Kensington Palace King Charles’s uncle, Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent, will have celebrated a very special afternoon in his role as President of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), hosting a special ceremony at Kensington Palace to honor 25 years of service.

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The event celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the RNLI’s lifeguarding service as well as International Lifeguard Appreciation Day.

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Highlights from the Royal Family’s post: The Duke presented Pembrokeshire Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Matty Mcleod with the Thanks of the Institution Award for Gallantry following a difficult rescue of an unresponsive swimmer caught in a rip current.

Since 2001, when the RNLI’s lifeguard service began, the lifeguards have been responsible for saving more than 2,100 lives and assisting over 450,000 beach visitors.

The pictures posted by the Royal Family social media channels shows the Duke of Kent in front of his team of lifeguards who wear distinctive yellow uniforms and red swimwear. Princess Eugenie Welcomes First Daughter The celebration was well-timed with Princess Eugenie’s new arrival.

On August 3, 2026, Princess Eugenie safely gave birth to her first daughter in Lisbon, Portugal – weighing 6lbs 9ozs in a hospital in Portugal’s capital where he has settled with his young family for now.

Princess Eugenie, together with husband Jack Brooksbank now have three sons and a daughter, Augie was born in 2021, Ernest in 2023. Buckingham Palace stated: ‘His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Queen and Members of the Royal Family have been informed and send their congratulations on the birth of a daughter to Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank.’