King Charles shares sweet glimpse into Princess Eugenie ‘mentoring’ morning

King Charles has shared sweet glimpses into Princess Eugenie “mentoring” morning at Broadwick Soho, London.

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, November 13, the King’s Foundation shared update on the Princess of York as she joined members of 35 Under 35 initiative this week.

“A mentoring morning with HRH Princess Eugenie and The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 network,” they wrote in the caption.

In the images, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor could be seen dressed elegantly as she interacted with aspiring individuals.

The caption continued, “Earlier this week, @PrincessEugenie spent time with members of the @kingsfoundation 35 under 35 network at the @broadwicksoho, alongside a range of other inspiring mentors representing different areas of expertise. HRH became an official mentor for the 35 under 35 network in May 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King’s Foundation (@kingsfoundation)

“This week’s event brought together leaders in their fields to share advice and make connections – helping to support the flourishing careers and crafts of the 35 under 35 network. Thank you to everyone who made it such an inspiring event,” It added.

Princess Eugenie received the role in the Monarch’s special project, The King’s Foundation in May.

In her new role, the princess will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of the Royal project.