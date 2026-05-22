King Charles Shows Off His Rhythm on Northern Ireland Royal Tour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla kicked off an unannounced three-day tour of Northern Ireland with an energetic celebration of Irish culture, whiskey tasting, and an unexpected musical debut.

Visiting Belfast’s historic Titanic Quarter, the royal couple immersed themselves in local traditions ahead of the city hosting the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann—the world’s largest festival of traditional Irish music, song, and dance—for the first time this August.

Key Highlights of the Royal Visit:

The “Natural” Drummer: King Charles and Queen Camilla surprised onlookers by joining traditional folk musicians at Thompson Dock. After a quick, lighthearted correction on how to hold the cipín (beater), the 77-year-old monarch was praised as a “natural” on the traditional Irish bodhrán drum.

Hip-Hop Aspirations: Proving his eclectic taste in music, the King reportedly chatted with young dancers and jokingly requested a “royal hip-hop lesson” from a King’s Trust ambassador.

A Taste of Ulster: The royals toured the Titanic Distillers, housed in the historic Edwardian pumphouse where the RMS Titanic once sat. Queen Camilla joked about the strength of the blended Irish whiskey before both took a sip.

“The King’s got rhythm! What a beautiful thing to have happened, showing up to celebrate our different cultures here in Belfast.”