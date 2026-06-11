King Charles III is moving forward with his vision of a streamlined, modern monarchy, and his latest target involves the housing arrangements of his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Following intense scrutiny from a recent UK National Audit Office (NAO) report, Buckingham Palace insiders reveal that senior officials are making it clear that the sisters’ current accommodation setup is not a “permanent entitlement.” While the move is being framed as practical estate management, it sends a definitive message about who gets to occupy royal properties moving forward.

Why Are Beatrice and Eugenie’s Homes Under Scrutiny?

The National Audit Office report exposed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have essentially been living rent-free in heavily subsidized, exclusive palace properties for years.

The Setup: Princess Beatrice’s apartment at St. James’s Palace and Princess Eugenie’s Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace have been held under discounted annual licenses—valued at 60% to 68% below market rates.

The Funding: Because they are “non-working royals” who do not carry out official duties on behalf of the Crown, they technically do not qualify for public housing funding. Instead, King Charles has been privately footing their rent bills out of his private Duchy of Lancaster income (the Privy Purse), continuing a legacy arrangement set up by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Compounding the controversy, the audit revealed that the rent calculations for both princesses had been based on outdated valuations from 2018 and 2020, meaning they effectively paid nothing out of pocket while occupying some of London’s most secure real estate.

“Administrative Housekeeping” or Royal Eviction?

Palace insiders insist the upcoming modifications are not intended as a punishment for the York sisters. Instead, King Charles feels that royal residences must be utilized in a way that aligns with the institution’s long-term financial plans.

However, the timing of the property shake-up is hard to ignore. The princesses’ father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been under intense public and legal pressure over his past ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The NAO report also revealed that Andrew had been secretly generating private income by subletting cottages on his Royal Lodge estate in Windsor while paying next to nothing to the Crown Estate.

With Prince William reportedly viewing the rent-free arrangements for non-working royals as “unacceptable,” King Charles’s housing review serves as a firm boundary. Both Beatrice and Eugenie already own substantial private properties outside of London—Beatrice owns a Cotswold farmhouse and Eugenie splits her time with a home in Portugal—meaning a transition away from palace residences is entirely practical.

As the Public Accounts Committee prepares to launch a formal inquiry into royal estate spending, King Charles is taking proactive steps to ensure the British monarchy answers to growing public demands for financial transparency.