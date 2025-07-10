Royal insider slams King Charles over banquet ‘disrespect’

King Charles is facing backlash after inviting celebrated French chef Raymond Blanc to help prepare the menu for a recent state banquet honouring French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to The Mirror, the decision has led to criticism from former royal chef Darren McGrady, who believes it was disrespectful to the Royal Household’s culinary team.

The event, held at Buckingham Palace, was described by palace officials as a gesture of goodwill and cultural collaboration between the UK and France, calling it “L’Entente Cordiale in the Kitchens.”

King Charles, known for his strong ties to France and appreciation for fine cuisine, welcomed Blanc as part of this symbolic effort.

Blanc, a renowned chef and ambassador for the King’s Foundation, was originally announced as responsible for the banquet’s first course and dessert.

However, he later revealed that he was also asked to take charge of the main course. Instead of doing it all himself, he chose to involve King Charles’ head royal chef, Mark Flanagan, as a show of respect and collaboration.

Despite this, McGrady, who once served King Charles, the late Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Diana, criticised the move, calling it a “slap in the face” to the palace’s kitchen staff.

He expressed frustration that foreign chefs were being brought in for such events, arguing that King Charles should rely on his in-house team.

Blanc defended the decision, explaining that he deliberately included the palace’s head chef out of admiration and friendship.

He also praised the final dish, a Rhug Estate chicken with tarragon sauce, which was made using British ingredients but with a French twist — fitting for the occasion.

This is not the first time King Charles has received mixed reactions for his choices involving modernisation or changes within the Royal Household.

While the intention was to highlight unity and cultural appreciation, the situation has once again placed King Charles under public scrutiny over how he manages long-standing palace traditions and staff loyalty.

As the monarchy continues to evolve under King Charles’ reign, tensions between tradition and modern influences remain a topic of ongoing debate.