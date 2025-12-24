King Charles snatches 'hardest-working royal' crown from Princess Anne

King Charles has snatched the title of the hardest-working royal of 2025 from his sister, Princess Anne, who has long held the top spot.

According to research by royal expert Patricia Treble for The Mirror, the 77-year-old King carried out an impressive 532 engagements over the past year despite undergoing cancer treatment.

King Charles had 50 more engagements than the Princess Royal, who completed 478 until 18 December.

In addition to engagements across the UK, the King has also travelled extensively, representing the UK in countries including Poland, Canada, Italy and Vatican City

He also marked significant anniversaries and meetings with global leaders such as President Zelensky.

While Anne, 75, took second place with 478 engagements, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, was third with 313 and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, with 235.

Princess Anne visited South Africa, Ukraine, Australia and Singapore throughout the year while Prince Edward and Sophie visited Nepal and Japan together.

Queen Camilla claimed the fifth hardest-working royal position with 228 engagements, followed by the late Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester who has notched up 212.

The Prince of Wales undertook 202 engagements, including visits to troops in Estonia and attending high-profile events such as the Pope’s funeral in Vatican City and the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco. His daughter, Princess Charlotte, even joined him for the Women’s Euro 2025 final in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Gloucester carried out 113 engagements this year, followed by the Duke of Kent, 90, who racked up 77, and finally Princess Kate with 69 engagements as she gradually returned to public duties after announcing she is in remission from cancer.