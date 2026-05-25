King Charles snubs Andrew during Sandringham visit

King Charles has reportedly signaled that the royal freeze-out of his younger brother is far from over. During his recent stay at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the monarch completely avoided meeting with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—despite staying less than half a mile away.

According to insiders, the King spent his time at Wood Farm, a modest cottage on the estate grounds. The location is just a 10-minute walk across farm tracks from Marsh Farm, the property where the former Prince Andrew is currently adjusting to permanent life following his forced eviction from Windsor’s Royal Lodge earlier this year.

A Proximity Snub Rubs Salt in the Wounds

The geography of the estate makes the avoidance particularly stark. Sources close to the situation reveal that Andrew feels his sudden relocation from Royal Lodge was “unnecessarily hasty,” and the King’s decision to blank him while practically on his doorstep has only “rubbed salt into the wounds.”

This marks the second time King Charles has visited Sandringham since Andrew’s high-profile arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office—a case linked to his past days as a trade envoy. Following the arrest, the King made his position clear, stating, “The law must take its course.”

Deepening Isolation for the Former Royal

As Andrew’s royal titles have been stripped and the fallout from his historic association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to linger, his isolation at Sandringham is growing more pronounced.

While the King refuses to make contact, other members of the royal family have stepped in to assess the situation:

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: The couple recently visited Marsh Farm to conduct a “brotherly welfare check.” Sources close to Prince Edward noted he left “deeply unsettled” regarding Andrew’s fragile mental and physical state.

Princess Anne: The Princess Royal has also reportedly reached out to offer sisterly support, even suggesting her own Gatcombe Park estate as a private refuge.

Despite these welfare checks from his siblings, the message from the crown remains uncompromising. As King Charles opens parts of the Sandringham estate to the public for the May bank holiday, the physical and emotional distance between the monarch and his brother appears wider than ever.