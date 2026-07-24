King Charles stepped out in Scotland with Queen Camilla and HR The Duke of Edinburgh to mark the official opening of the 2026 Commonwealth Games The King’s celebratory statement after the ceremony said: “An incredible evening in Glasgow! Good luck everyone, and thanks for such a joyful start to the Games.”

The ten-day sporting spectacle will unite more than 3,000 athletes from all 74 nations at ten core sports, plus six Para sports Meghan Markle offers a glimpse of the family’s holiday album The King’s appearance occurred as Meghan Markle made a rare personal announcement by sharing a trove of personal photographs of the Sussex family during the family’s summer holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The pictures offer a brief glance into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent summer holiday, showing family pictures of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest granddaughter with both her husband Prince Harry and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “Summer Holiday” is caption for the candid photographs showcasing the family travelling round the UK and in other parts of Europe.

Brief trip to Diana’s home A picture features Harry with Archie and his toddler daughter Princess Lilibet visiting Althorp House in Northamptonshire – the historic country seat of Charles Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother.

The Sussex family were on a low profile trip in the UK visit and are believed to have quietly taken in time at Spencer’s historic family estate while revisiting the late princess’ maternal family members as they visited Europe for their summer holiday.