King Charles suffers blow as 'Project Thaw' fails

Insiders Claim A secret bid by King Charles III to bridge the existing rift in the royal household has reportedly come to an “abrupt dead end.” Operation Thaw,” as it was known internally by palace staff, set out to welcome the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as their two children Archie and Lilibet to the UK and in turn soften years of mounting tension.

Royal Sources told that the King was hopeful that a brief trip to the UK would be the key in paving the way for “frank, personal meetings” with Harry.

It was the King’s belief that gathering the family under one roof, in the UK, would in turn ease public attitudes toward the two, thus changing the deeply divisive narrative that has circulated since ‘Megxit’.

Unfortunately for the monarch, sources said, the reconciliation effort has “failed miserably” due to a “number of insurmountable issues” that exist behind the palace walls.

Why did Operation Thaw collapse?

1. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rift with Harry There are ongoing tensions between Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Harry. The sources said the pair, who are the future King and Queen, have no plans to mend relations with Harry after years of his alleged lies.

2. Queen Camilla warned King Charles away from Sussexes Queen Camilla reportedly cautioned Charles from working with the Sussexes to keep the royal family afloat, according to reports.

3. Plunging UK popularity for the Sussexes According to recent UK polls, any favor towards Harry and Meghan among the British public has vanished. The sheer public indifference, the sources added, made a royal image rehab mission impossible. Though Charles wants to meet with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, it appears the damage to the family dynamic is so extensive that reconciliation seems far out of reach.