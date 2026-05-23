King Charles has surprised audiences on Friday evening as he attended a performance of The Tempest at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, delighting theatre-goers with an unexpected public appearance.

The King, who serves as patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company, arrived to cheers from the crowd and waved as he entered the venue. He was greeted by RSC co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, along with the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, before taking his seat inside the auditorium.

In a move that surprised many attendees, King Charles chose to sit near the back of the theatre among members of the public, sharing the experience with ordinary audience members rather than a private royal box.

The sold-out production of The Tempest stars Sir Kenneth Branagh as Prospero, the exiled Duke of Milan who uses magic to orchestrate revenge against his enemies before ultimately choosing forgiveness. The production is directed for the RSC by Sir Richard Eyre.

During the interval, the King toured the theatre’s costume department, where he viewed garments from several past productions, including costumes worn by Dame Judi Dench, David Tennant, and Sir Antony Sher. He was also shown a crown used in a previous RSC staging of “Edward II.” The King reportedly described the costumes as “brilliant.”

Spectators inside the auditorium were visibly excited by the royal presence, with many taking photos as the King watched the performance alongside RSC leadership and guests.