King Charles’ surprising reason for hating football revealed

Prince William Shares Rare Family Insight Prince William has offered an surprising insight into King Charles’ sporting preferences, and the truth is he despises “the beautiful game.” During an appearance on NFL legends Travis and Jason Kelce’s incredibly popular New Heights podcast, the Prince of Wales offered fans a rare and open glimpse into the inner workings of the Royal Family and their surprising lack of football pedigree.

When Travis Kelce asked if King Charles had passed on his passion to William, prompting his unwavering support of Aston Villa, the 44-year-old monarch admitted, “No way. My father hates football.”

Royal Household Little History of Football: The British royal family does not seem to have much of a historical interest in the game. “We haven’t really got a great tradition of playing much football,” William admitted to the Kelce brothers. “There are a few us of supporting clubs.” He claimed his long love affair with football started purely as a result of playing football at school and going to games with friends.

“It started at school, and some friends who took me to my first football game at the age of eight years old.

And you know you can’t avoid it.” Generational Football Rivalry in the Wales Household: It’s not all clear cut when it comes to football in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s house. The young royals are very much in love with the game.

Their eldest son, Prince George, has followed his dad’s footsteps in cheering on the claret and blues. But daughter Princess Charlotte, much to her father’s likely dismay, has chosen to support their fierce Premier League rivals, Chelsea. Prince Louis remains undecided so far.

Big World Cup Ambitions: Prince William made his appearance at a hugely significant time for English football as the national side prepares for an important knockout fixture at the World Cup.

Speaking to the brothers on his podcast, he confirmed his plans to travel over to the USA for the final if England win the tournament and will hope to share the experience with the brothers if they can too. “We will be heading over if we reach the final and I hope to see you in the crowd,” Prince William told the duo.