King Charles to appear in new documentary film with major streaming giant

King Charles has joined forces with streaming giant, Prime Video, for a upcoming landmark documentary on his life.

In a new announcement on Wednesday, October 8, The King’s Foundation shared that the 76-year-old monarch is set to star in new documentary film, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

The documentary will explore King Charles’ lifelong commitment to the philosophy of harmony and the environment as a whole.

“Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature,” King Charles said in the statement.

He continued, “This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put Harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India – and, closer to home, through the work of my King’s Foundation at Dumfries House and Highgrove.”

“It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of harmony – and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future,” Prince William’s father added.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be released exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in early 2026.

For those unknown, The King’s Foundation was founded in 1990 by King Charles as The Prince of Wales and will celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.