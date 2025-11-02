King Charles to cover Prince Andrew’s costs after Royal Lodge row

King Charles may be forced to increase financial support for his brother, Prince Andrew, following the monarch’s decision to strip him of royal titles and remove him from Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Sources close to the palace say King Charles is finalizing a relocation package described as a “once-and-for-all” settlement. It reportedly includes a six-figure payment to cover Prince Andrew’s move to private accommodation on the Sandringham estate, along with an annual allowance from the King’s personal funds to prevent future overspending.

The arrangement follows Buckingham Palace’s confirmation that King Charles has exercised royal prerogative to abolish Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s dukedom and revoke his right to use the HRH and “prince” titles. The palace said the King’s decision was made “with sympathy for all victims and survivors of abuse.”

King Charles Balances Duty and Family Loyalty

Advisers to King Charles say the move is intended to protect the monarchy’s integrity while allowing Prince Andrew to live quietly outside royal life. The King reportedly acted after growing pressure from senior aides and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were uneasy about Andrew continuing to live at Royal Lodge, near their new home at Forest Lodge.

Despite losing his titles, Prince Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne but no longer carries out any public duties. He also continues to face scrutiny over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, with police reviewing new claims linked to the late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

Palace officials describe the King’s decision as a necessary but compassionate measure. “The King cannot leave his brother without support, but this settlement should finally close the chapter,” said one royal insider.

Prince Andrew is expected to vacate Royal Lodge early next year, once financial and legal formalities are complete. The move marks the most decisive step yet by King Charles to draw a line under years of controversy surrounding his brother.