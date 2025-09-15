King Charles set to reunite with estranged daughter-in-law, grandkids?

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly ‘desperate’ to reunite with his estranged grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and has scheduled a virtual meeting with them and their mother, Meghan Markle.

Days after his landmark meeting with his son, Prince Harry, after more than 18 months apart, King Charles is now planning to have a reunion with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and his two grandkids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, after three years of estrangement, reported foreign media.

Speaking to a publication, sources close to the development confirmed that the efforts were made from Buckingham Palace after the King’s last week meeting with Prince Harry, at Clarence House, and a Zoom call has now been planned between the former and Sussexes.

“It’s been more than three years since he’s seen them properly,” a palace insider shared. “The King desperately wants to be a grandfather. He knows time is precious, and this is his chance to reconnect.”

“He lights up when he talks about them. He wants them to know their grandfather before it’s too late,” the tipster added.

When questioned about the Duchess’s participation in this virtual meeting, the insider told the publication, “Whether she joins is up to her… This is less about politics and more about family.”