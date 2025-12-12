King Charles to share personal cancer update in TV message

LONDON: King Charles will share details of his experience with cancer and give an update on his treatment in a personal message broadcast on British television on Friday, Buckingham Palace said.

The monarch will “reflect on his own recovery journey,” it added, without going into more detail on the current state of his health almost two years after the first announcement he had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

The cancer was detected in tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, the palace said in February 2024.

Charles has continued to have treatment and, after some time away from the spotlight, returned to public duties in April this year with a busy schedule of ceremonies, appearances and foreign trips.

The message, pre-recorded in late November in his home, Clarence House, will also focus on the importance of cancer screening, and go on air on Channel 4 at 8 p.m. (2000 GMT), the palace said.

It will be released as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign in partnership with the charity Cancer Research UK.

Charles’ first public appearance following his diagnosis took place at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. The visit also marked his appointment as the new patron of Cancer Research UK.

In a message to attendees at an April reception honouring the work of the cancer charities, Charles spoke about his own experience with the disease, saying it showed him “the very best of humanity”.

Leading cancer support charity Maggie’s said in July that Charles’, and his daughter-in-law Kate’s, public battles with cancer, have had a huge impact on fellow sufferers, encouraging them to be open about the difficulties of coping with the illness.