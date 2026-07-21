King Charles visits Europe's first eco-mosque in Cambridge

King Charles has visited Cambridge Central Mosque – Europe’s first eco-mosque – on Monday, where he praised its environmentally friendly design and commitment to sustainability during an official engagement in the historic city.

The King took off his shoes before entering the mosque’s prayer hall. He was welcomed by community leaders, worshippers and local dignitaries. During the visit, he was presented with a book detailing the history and vision of the 1,000-capacity mosque, which has become a landmark for both its architecture and environmental innovation.

Touring the facility, King Charles learned about the mosque’s eco-friendly features, including energy-efficient heat pumps, rooftop solar panels, natural lighting provided by large skylights, and a water recycling system that collects rainwater and wastewater from bathroom sinks for reuse.

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The monarch also greeted crowds gathered outside on Mill Road and shared a light-hearted moment with schoolchildren, joking that he hoped he had not “ruined the holidays too much by dragging you in here.”

During his Cambridge visit, King Charles unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the 75th anniversary of Cambridge being granted city status by his grandfather, King George VI, describing the occasion as “a pleasure.”

Later in the day, the King officially opened the University of Cambridge’s new £58 million Whittle Laboratory, a cutting-edge aerospace and energy research facility focused on developing sustainable technologies.