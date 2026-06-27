King Charles, William 'furious' over Andrew's latest move

Power struggles within the British Royal Family are intensifying behind the scenes. Sources within the Palace reveal the King Charles and the Prince of Wales have been issued blunt warnings about the potential long-term strategy of a “furious” Prince Andrew. It is said King Charles and the heir, William, have both been briefed on plans which aim to cement the Duke of York’s permanent banishment from the inner circles of the Firm – and his coveted family home.

The controversy over the Duke of York and his multi-million pound home is now permanently a part of the fabric of modern royal wrangling.

Royal Lodge and Frogmore cottage – where is Andrew moving The latest rift in the royal family centres on the Duke of York’s opulent 75-year lease on 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which he signed with Prince Philip in 2003. King Charles’ efforts to have Andrew – one of his most divisive relatives – moved out of the Prime Windsor mansion and into a smaller, more secure property, like Frogmore Cottage nearby, appear to have hit a brick wall.

In a bid to push Andrew out, he cut off all of his privately funded, multi-million pound security detail. An insider, close to the disgruntled Duke, claims that he is furious about the decision to stop funding his security and believes Charles is using the measure as the “final nudge to kick him out”.

Why Prince William and the King refuse to yield While the King has the complex dual challenge of dealing with the issue as a monarch and a brother King Charles and his eldest son are determined to maintain a united front over the future ofPrince Andrew “But the Prince of Wales has a very clear objective.

William has never been a supporter of his uncle, especially when he feels it represents the family in a negative and unmodern way. “William would like to strip the duke of any appearance whatsoever in public life or his remaining remaining privilege, and will always act to protect his own eventual reign.” “If it were up to Prince William he would’t have to wait long.

In William’s eyes nothing less than isolation for the Duke of York from any resemblance of royal life whatsoever seems sufficient.” Andrew ‘preparing for war’ in Royal Lodge showdown It is said that his warnings to the King and the future King centre on the fact he doesn’t want to go away quietly.

Though the duke lost his military titles and patronage, it is understood he considers himself entitled to stay in the grand Windsor house because of the historical property leases – along with a number of “royal privileges.”

And if backed into a corner, he could retaliate by revealing memoirs, or cooperating in a documentary on his version of events of his controversial personal and royal life.

However, the strategy for King Charles and Prince William appears consistent – they will hold the firmest of lines to preserve the monarchy’s dignity irrespective of royal family resistance to their hardline stance.