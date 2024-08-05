King cobra dies after biting snake catcher

In a weird and shocking incident, a 5-foot-long king cobra died after biting a snake catcher in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

A snake is one of the most dangerous and infamous reptiles in the world. Venomous snakes are notorious for killing any living being with a single bite. Among these serpents, the king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes.

As per reports, when a cobra was spotted by people close to the barrier on the Sagar-Khurai road in Narayavali, they immediately informed the snake catcher named Chandrakumar Ahirwar.

The king cobra was captured by him. The furious serpent hissed twice and bit on both of Chandrakumar’s hand’s thumbs.

Read more: Viral video: King cobra tries to hunt monitor lizard

Ahirwar, was initially hospitalized after the bite but has since fully recovered. The incident came to light when officers at the Narayavalli police station contacted Chandrakumar to learn more about what happened.

Meanwhile, locals reported that the snake-catcher had placed the cobra in a plastic box without punching any holes for air, leading to the snake suffocating and losing its life.