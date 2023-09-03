29.9 C
Viral video: King cobra tries to hunt monitor lizard

Wild animal videos are very much viral on social media platforms. One such video of the fight between king cobra and the monitor lizard is now going viral on social media. 

A king cobra can grow up to a length of 14 feet and is the world’s longest venomous snake. A Komodo dragon looks exactly like a lizard but is much bigger in size.

The viral video of the fight between the two reptiles shows the king cobra having an edge over the Komodo dragon and taking it in its grip. Looking at the Komodo dragon, it looks as if it has completely surrendered.

The clip, which is actually five years old, has resurfaced on YouTube and is taking the internet by storm.

The viral video shared from the @LatestSightings YouTube channel has been viewed more than 10 million times.

