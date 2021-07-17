Frightening video: Venomous king cobra tries to follow child into his house

A venomous king cobra about two-metre-long slithered on the floor of a front yard with a breathtaking speed while trying to follow a toddler into his house.

The video was recorded in Vietnam on July 14 where an elderly man first noticed the venomous king cobra was moving towards the toddler who was playing with the toys in the front yard.

The elderly man, who is the grandfather of the child, could not react quickly and shouted for help as she had recently recovered from a stroke.

The video showed that the child’s father sitting nearby then ran to their rescue and grabbed the child while the grandfather stood watching for the snake.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Later, they scrambled back into the house while the father put the child inside and returned to close the glass door as the grandfather neared it.

The reptile entered the front yard and was closing the gap between them even before they could enter the glass door. He pulled the doors and the grandfather picked up a stick as a precaution in case the snake passed through the door before they could close it.

The king cobra was seen moving through toys and other items scattered in the front yard before they closed the door, however, the people managed to go inside and close the door. The reptile tried to sneak under the door but there was not enough space.

After a few more futile attempts to find an opening, it moved out of the front yard. The family has luckily remained safe in the incident.