King Edward, Sophie celebrate 27th wedding anniversary
- By Maria Lopez -
- Jun 20, 2026
King Edward and Duchess Sophie Celebrate 27th Anniversary at a distance They are married in 1999. On Friday, 19th June, King Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh marked their 27th wedding anniversary at a distance.
A day after enjoying the third day of Royal Ascot and riding on a carriage, on 19 June he was seen to be spending a personal celebration rather than participating in a royal procession.
His mother, who was Queen, and his father, Prince Philip, Prince Edward’s parents have celebrated a number of significant birthdays in 2016 with the 50th and 21st of the two youngest grandchildren of ElizabethII.
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A video showing young couple and Queen bowing and curtsying was found on social media as people reminisced. We still remember the royal wedding day, on the TV, they are a delightful couple, as they were at first when they were newly married and they continue their sweet marriage on the eve of his 63rd anniversary.
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Edward, the youngest child of King Elizabeth II and Prince Philip has increasingly begun taking the role on and they are considered a stable element of the current monarchy.