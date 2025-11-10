King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive grand welcome in China as they begin three-day state visit

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have touched down in China for their three-day state visit.

On Sunday, November 10, the Spanish royal family shared update about the King and Quen’s ongoing first State Visit to the People’s Republic of China.

“A state send-off for the King and Queen at the State Pavilion of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport on the occasion of their State Visit to the People’s Republic of China,” the Palace shared alongside a carousel of photos of the royal couple from Madrid’s airport.

Hours later the Royal family shared via Instagram that King Felipe and Queen Letizia have received warm welcome in China upon their arrival.

“The King and Queen were received with honors upon their arrival at Chengdu International Airport by the Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, the Spanish Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Spain, and the Spanish Consul General in Chengdu, on the occasion of the start of their State Visit to the People’s Republic of China,” they shared.

The trip aims strengthen the ties between Spain and China and to mark the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between two countries.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will be officially received by President Xi Jinping and his wife at an official welcome ceremony In Beijing on Wednesday, November 12 and will conclude their trip on Thursday, November 13.