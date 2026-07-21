King Felipe VI throws the protocol out the window to hug Lamine Yamal during Royal reception

Spanish football fanatics collectively melted during a royal reception for the national team, as King Felipe VI tossed rigid royal protocol aside to greet teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal with an unusually warm and informal hug.

The lighthearted exchange celebrated the country’s boundless pride in its newest superstar following an incredible run in the international tournament.

A Greeting That Shattered Tradition

In a country where royal meetings are traditionally steeped in formality and strict adherence to a formal protocol involving handshakes and the appropriate bowing distance, the moment King Felipe VI greeted Lamine Yamal took a refreshing and unexpected turn.

The 17-year-old Barcelona winger, who has emerged as Spain’s shining new talent, was among the national team members honored at the Palace on Monday, and when he came face to face with the monarch, it seemed to be an encounter that touched the heart of the entire nation.

Breaking Protocol to Hug it Out: In a stark contrast to the protocol normally expected when meeting Spain’s head of state, King Felipe VI pulled Yamal in for a friendly and beaming embrace, clasping his shoulder with both hands as they shared a moment.

The King’s Enthusiastic Approval: The King’s actions suggested he was truly delighted to meet the young football star, reportedly praising him for his “extraordinary” level of play, maturity, and composure during the tournament.

The Teen’s Humble Response: Even when facing the head of state, Yamal appeared composed and relaxed as he exchanged pleasantries with King Felipe VI, the two sharing a brief moment of laughter that quickly became a trending image and video on social media.

Why the hug was a hit

Videos and photos of the tender interaction quickly went viral across Spain and beyond, as the public embraced the King’s genuine warmth and affectionate gesture towards the young phenom.

“It’s refreshing to see him treated not just as a head of state, but as a passionate football fan too!” one prominent commentator wrote online.

Lamine Yamal: From prodigy to national hero in a season

Lamine Yamal’s meeting with King Felipe VI signifies a spectacular chapter in a truly incredible career progression. Having recently become the youngest player to feature and score in a major international competition, the talented young winger’s contributions were key to bringing the international title back to Spanish football. Beyond the unprecedented success on the field, Lamine Yamal represents the bright future of Spanish football, a symbol of a new generation of stars.