King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate Crown Prince Christian’s 20th birthday with new portraits

King Frederik, Queen Mary of Denmark are over the moon today as they celebrate the 20th birthday of their beloved son, Crown Prince Christian.

The Danish royal family took to their Instagram account on Wednesday, October 15, to extend a heartfelt wish to the heir apparent.

In the first portrait, the royal could be seen sitting outdoors on a bench as he smiled gently and struck pose to the camera.

He wore a dark brown coat over a blue button-up shirt which he paired with light-colored pants and a wristwatch on his left wrist.

The second image showed the Crown Prince at the threshold of a doorway but this time he removed the coat seen in the previous photo, revealing a casual yet polished outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kongehuset 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)

“His Royal Highness the Crown Prince can celebrate his 20th birthday today, Wednesday. The day is marked by the publication of a new official portrait series of the birthday boy, photographed at and around Amalienborg,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It further added, “It is also possible to send your congratulations to the Crown Prince throughout the day via the Royal House’s social media.”

Crown Prince Christian, the eldest child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, was born in 2005 at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University Hospital, in Copenhagen.