King Frederik, Queen Mary ring in twins’ 15th Birthday with sweet photos

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are overjoyed with love and happiness as their twin kids – Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – have turned 15 today.

The Danish Royal Family took to their official Instagram account on Thursday, December 8, to release a heartwarming carousel of their photos accompanied by warm wishes for the twins’ special day.

The first image showed the siblings standing side by side in warm sunlight with Prince Vincent wearing a dark jacket over a collared shirt and Princess Josephine posing next to him in a grey coat as she gently rests her hand on her brother’s shoulder.

The carousel also included their solo shots from indoors. One of the images featured prince wearing a grey cable-knit sweater over a collared shirt.

While the third photo showed Princess Josephine, seated indoors wearing a delicate blouse with ruffled details.

“Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have a birthday and are turning 15 today,” the caption noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kongehuset 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)

It further added, “On this occasion, new birthday pictures of the Prince and Princess are published. The pictures were taken shortly before the New Year at Amalienborg.”

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the youngest children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. The royal couple are also parents to Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.