King Frederik, Queen Mary send special greetings to Greenland

Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary are extending warm wishes to Greenland as they celebrate their National Day on Sunday, June 21. “We send our warmest congratulations to the Greenlandic people on the occasion of National Day,”

The Danish Royal Family posted in an Instagram message. “The day falls, as is tradition, on the longest day of the year, and we hope that the daylight hours will be a beautiful and festive setting for the many celebrations in and outside Greenland.”

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Accompanying the message was a delightful photo of the monarch and the monarch standing beside their two youngest children.

A Long History of Royal Ties The custom of marking Greenland’s National Day with summer solstice celebrations began in 1985, shortly after home rule was established and officially the nation’s “Independence Day”.

The celebration showcases the country’s culture, traditions, and national identity. Denmark’s Crown holds special regard for the autonomous territory, which is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark and over the years King Frederik and Queen Mary have frequently participated in Greenlandic events to build even stronger ties between the two.