King Harald V of Norway hospitalized in Spain during vacation

King Harald of Norway has been admitted to a hospital in Tenerife, Spain, while on a private winter holiday with his wife, Queen Sonja.

The Royal House of Norway announced on February 24 that the king was receiving treatment for infection and dehydration.

“His Majesty the King was admitted to the Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur in Tenerife this evening. The King is being treated for infection and dehydration, and his condition is reportedly good,” the palace said in a statement.

“The King’s personal physician will travel to Tenerife to assist the local health service. The Royal Couple is currently on a private stay in Tenerife for their winter holiday,” it continued, referring to King Harald and his wife, Queen Sonja.

An update from the king’s doctor, Bjørn Bendz, on February 25 provided further reassurance. “The King’s general condition is good, and he is responding well to treatment. The infection stems from a skin infection in one of his legs. The King will remain in the hospital for a few more days for observation and further treatment.”

“When people of almost 90 years old are admitted with an infection, it is serious. It is important that we get a good overview and control of the King’s health before he is discharged, even if his condition is stable now,” the physician added.

The King and Queen recently attended the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, and King Harald later appeared at the opening of the Total Defence Year 2026 in Oslo on February 11 with his son, Crown Prince Haakon.