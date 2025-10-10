King Philippe opens academic year at Royal Military Academy with Prince Gabriel

King Philippe of Belgium has officially inaugurated the new academic year at the Royal Military Academy (RMA) in a joint appearance with son Prince Gabriel.

On Thursday, October 9, the father-son duo attended the ceremony held on the esplanade of the Cinquantenaire Park.

The event marked the formal start of the training year for the new cohort of student officers.

Sharing glimpses from the ceremony, the Belgian Royal Family stated, “The King attended the opening of the academic year at the Royal Military Academy (RMA) on the esplanade of the Cinquantenaire Park. This officially marked the start of the new year for the new student officers. Prince Gabriel also participated in the ceremony and paraded as a student officer of the RMA.”

“During the ceremony, the King presented the King’s Sword to Second Lieutenant Ward Van Praet, who was elected most deserving student officer after three years at the academy. The King recently received him in audience to personally congratulate him on his outstanding performance and dedication during his training,” it further shared.

Currently, Prince Gabriel began the fourth and final year of the social and military sciences program at the RMA this fall.

King Philippe is a doting father of four kids Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore, whom he shares with wife Queen Mathilde.