BANGKOK — His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida presided over the solemn royal funeral and merit-making ceremonies for the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. The religious rites were held at the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace.

Accompanied by key members of the Royal Family—including Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, and Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani—the King and Queen participated in the traditional Buddhist Abhidhamma chanting ceremonies to honor the late Princess, who passed away on June 11, 2026, at the age of 47.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by His Majesty King Jigme Khesar (@kingjigmekhesar)

Key Highlights of the Royal Ceremony

Elevation of Honors: By royal decree, His Majesty instructed officials to read a command elevating the formal honors of Princess Bajrakitiyabha. A symbolic Seven-Tiered White Umbrella of State was positioned over the royal urn.

Traditional Merit-Making: King Maha Vajiralongkorn presented 47 sets of ceremonial saffron robes to the Buddhist monks presiding over the rites, a poignant tribute representing each year of the Princess’s life.

Water-Pouring Rituals: Following four rounds of sacred chanting, Their Majesties performed the traditional lustral water-pouring rite (Gruk Nam) to dedicate merit to the departed Princess, while senior monks offered blessings.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced a 15-day period of royal merit-making ceremonies. Following its completion on June 27, members of the public will be permitted to enter the Biman Rataya Pavilion daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM to pay their final respects to the beloved Princess, who was widely celebrated for her extensive public service and diplomatic work.

Thailand Mourns the Death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Thai Royal Palace officially confirmed that Princess Bajrakitiyabha, affectionately known as Princess Pa, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening at a Bangkok hospital.

The 47-year-old princess had been under continuous medical care since December 2022, when she suddenly lost consciousness due to a severe cardiac condition while training her dogs in the Nakhon Ratchasima province. According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, her condition ultimately worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection and subsequent health complications.