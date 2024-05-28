Saudia to host family members of Palestinian victims for Hajj

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques passed directives to host 2,322 Hajj pilgrims including 1,000 family members of the martyrs, prisoners, and wounded Palestinians, local media reported.

According to a kingdom media outlet, 22 family members of conjoined twins who were separated in the Kingdom will also be hosted by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

The other 1300 pilgrims are from 88 countries around the globe.

The hosting is part of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

The program has hosted over 60,000 pilgrims since it began 26 years ago.

Minister of Islamic Affairs and General Supervisor of the Program Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh said that the hosting is a continuation of the excellent job that the astute leadership has been doing for Islam and Muslims.

He said that the program also highlights the Kingdom’s distinguished role in the Islamic world, as it is the home of the Muslim Qibla and a pioneer of all Islamic endeavors that benefit the Islamic Ummah as a whole.