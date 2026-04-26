Kingsmen knock defending champions Qalandars out of PSL 11

Hyderabad Kingsmen scripted a magical victory to qualify for the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 with a big win over Rawalpindiz at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Set a daunting 245, Rawalpindiz were bowled out for 136 in 17.1 overs, ending a miserable campaign in which they managed only 1 victory out of 10 matches.

For Kingsmen to qualify, they simply had to restrict Pindiz to 158 or less, and they did in style by posting an imposing total, followed by a sensational bowling performance.

Shahzaib Khan went early in the piece as he was caught at mid off for only one. After the opening wicket, Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja stabilized the innings with a 43-run partnership.

Earlier, A fiery batting display from Hyderabad Kingsmen powered them to a massive total against Rawalpindiz in the 39th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Hyderabad Kingsmen posted a massive total of 244-6 in their 20 overs.

After losing captain Marnus Labuschagne for five in the second over, Maaz Sadaqat took control of the innings, adding a 54-run stand with Usman Khan.

Sadaqat remained the core aggressor, capitalising on the fielding restrictions. As a result, Kingsmen finished their powerplay with two down for 64.

Sadaqat departed after hitting five fours and a six in his 28 off 11 balls.

Usman persisted with his aggressive batting, scoring his fifth PSL half-century and consistently hitting boundaries to dominate the bowlers.

Saim Ayub briefly partnered with him but was dismissed for 12 off six balls, which included a four and a six, thanks to Asif Afridi.

Subsequently, Usman and Kusal Perera combined to push the innings past the 100-run mark before Saad Masood took two wickets in one over, shifting the game’s momentum. Usman was dismissed for an explosive 54 off 26 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, while Irfan Niazi was out for a duck on the first ball, leaving the Kingsmen at 119-5 after 9.2 overs.

The highlight of the innings was a cracking 108-run stand between Kusal Perera and Glenn Maxwell. The duo stabilized the innings, maintaining the scoring rate and propelling the team over 200 by the 17th over.

Maxwell, in particular, launched an aggressive attack, reaching his first PSL fifty and helping the duo surpass 100 runs together.

Their 108-run partnership was broken in the final over when Maxwell was run out by Sam Billings after a brilliant 70 off 37 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

Perera scored his fourth PSL fifty and finished unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls, with five fours and a six, while Hassan Khan added a quick 16, culminating in a strong total of 244-6.

For Rawalpindiz, Saad Masood remained impressive with two wickets in four overs.