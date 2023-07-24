Kinza Hashmi aces the Barbiecore: Watch reel

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi is the latest to join the viral Barbiecore trend and absolutely aced it in the new reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle with a new reel on Monday, Kinza Hashmi jumped on the Barbiecore bandwagon, as she dressed up like the iconic doll for the special screening of the Margot Robbie movie, over the weekend.

In the clip captioned with, “Unleash Your Inner Barbie”, the ‘Hook’ star flaunted her style game in a modern chic outfit, as the fashionista slipped in a Barbie pink dress and styled it with a mini pearl bag and studs, topped with a half updo and clean makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The now-viral video, with Aqua’s 1997 anthem ‘Barbie World’ about the Mattel doll and her beau in the background, was watched by thousands of users on the social site and received love from her fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently winning hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’. She is joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial ‘Hook’, written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar, airs prime time every Wednesday only on ARY Digital.

