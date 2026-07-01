Kinza Hashmi opens up about 'underrated' label

Well-known Pakistani celebrity Kinza Hashmi recently opened up about being considered underrated, sharing that she has no problem with the label. Famous in the television industry for her diligence, the 29-year-old actress enjoys experimenting with diverse personas and has built a career on taking on unique, varied roles.

Currently, Kinza Hashmi is winning hearts with her performance in her latest projects. In recent interviews, she reflected on her career trajectory and noted that while she occasionally feels her skills deserve more recognition, she doesn’t let it discourage her.

To illustrate her range, she cited examples of playing vastly different characters back-to-back. She has consistently selected distinctive roles that allow her to reveal a fresh facet of her acting abilities with every project. Kinza Hashmi added that because she knows audiences are fully aware of her capabilities, she isn’t upset by the “underrated” tag; instead, she remains focused on putting in the hard work to continue her professional journey.

Earlier this year, Wahaj Ali celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, December 1st and his fans and closest industry friends made sure to turn the day even more special.

Maya Ali and Kinza Hashmi led the warm wishes as they posted heartfelt messages for the actor on their Instagram Stories.

Sharing a candid photo of him, the Pheli Si Muhabbat star penned a sweet birthday note for Wahaj.