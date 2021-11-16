Kinza Hashmi’s latest pictures, videos from Skardu trip go viral

Kinza Hashmi shared a series of pictures and videos of her time in Skardu and they have gone viral across social media.

The actor posted pictures of her at exotic locations. They got millions of likes by the users of the social media applications.

Here are the viral pictures and videos of the Azmaish star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The actor is active on social media with 5.7 million Instagram followers. She shares pictures and images of her photoshoot and behind the scene moments for her fans.

The Azmaish star acting career spans over five years during which she has wowed audiences with her performances in drama serials namely Gul-o-Gulzar. She was praised for her performances in the two projects.

Apart from being an actor, the Azmaish star is a singer as well.

Fans were impressed with her singing skills and praised Kinza for successfully adding another feather to her cap.

The song is originally sung by young multi-talented singer, Yashal Shahid.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!