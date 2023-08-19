26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Kinza Hashmi leaves netizens star struck with latest post

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
The latest pictures of actress and model Kinza Hashmi are going viral on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

She posted the picture gallery on her official account. The actress wore an all-black outfit in the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Her post has more than 54,000 likes. She earned praise with heartwarming comments. 

A user told the actress she looked so pretty, while another said she was a haseena (beautiful woman). Netizens complimented her looks with heart and smiling emojis.

The actress is a social media darling with millions of Instagram. She posts pictures and videos of her happenings on the interactive platform. 

She made headwaves by sharing a picture of her in purple kurta. She flaunted elegance in an Instagram reel as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Moreover, she aced ‘Barbiecore’ in a video. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Kinza Hashmi won hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook‘. She was joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial was co-written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar. 

