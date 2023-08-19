Kinza Hashmi leaves netizens star struck with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Kinza Hashmi are going viral on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

She posted the picture gallery on her official account. The actress wore an all-black outfit in the post.

Her post has more than 54,000 likes. She earned praise with heartwarming comments.

A user told the actress she looked so pretty, while another said she was a haseena (beautiful woman). Netizens complimented her looks with heart and smiling emojis.

The actress is a social media darling with millions of Instagram. She posts pictures and videos of her happenings on the interactive platform.

She made headwaves by sharing a picture of her in purple kurta. She flaunted elegance in an Instagram reel as well.

Moreover, she aced ‘Barbiecore’ in a video.

Kinza Hashmi won hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook‘. She was joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial was co-written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar.