Kinza Hashmi slays the western look: See pictures

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi slayed hard in the western attire in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Kinza Hashmi treated her 8.5 million followers on the social site with some latest pictures, dressed to the nines, probably for a party.

In the six-picture gallery, captioned simply with a single pretzel emoji, the fashionista is seen in a tan, sleeveless flowy dress with ruched belt details, which she paired with classic black strappy heels. The celebrity styled the look with a luxury statement bag and a pair of Valentino earrings.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments on the now-viral post.

Apart from being a social media darling with millions of followers across her social media handles, including the fun yet glam-filled Instagram feed, Kinza Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

