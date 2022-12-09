Kinza Hashmi wows social media with her latest video

Latest video of actor and model Kinza Hashmi is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Kinza Hashmi shared her viral video on her account. It showed the celebrity smiling as Preetika Bhasin’s version of the Bollywood film “Umrao Jaan“‘s song “In Ankhon Ki Masti” is played over it.

In the caption, the celebrity wrote she has always been in love with the evergreen melody.

Kinza Hashmi has more than seven million Instagram followers. She takes to the visual-sharing platform to share her eye-catching and stylish pictures and videos of herself and her professional endeavours.

The actor will share the screen with Faysal Qureshi and Saima Noor in the upcoming ARY Digital drama “Hook“. It will show the marital relationship of the character of the “Rang Laaga” star with a woman older than him.

The cast also features Mariam Ansari, Hina Dilpazeer and others. Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar have written the drama directed by Mohsin Mirza.

Moreover, she earned praise for her performance in serials “Azmaish“, “Gul o Gulzar” and “Moray Saiyaan“.

