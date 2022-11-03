Kiran Ashfaque shuts down trolls after divorce with Imran Ashraf

Model and ex-wife of A-list actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque clapped back at trolls who questioned her lifestyle after divorce.

After the celebrity couple, Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque made the heart-breaking announcement of their split last month, the moral brigade on social media attacked the latter for her unbothered lifestyle following the divorce.

Commenting on an old video of Ashfaque, a keyboard warrior wrote, “I’m shocked at how chill you appear after your home just fell apart,” followed by a series of clapping hands emojis.

In her response to the social user, the ‘Khasara’ actor questioned, “so u want me to die after divorce?”

The celebrity later shared the screengrab of the comments exchange on her Instagram stories with the text, “I swear to Allah, I’m done with all these comments. Especially from women!” “In our society, people will never let a girl live peacefully no matter what. What do you guys want from a girl after Divorce? Suicide?” she added.

For those unversed, the celebrity couple announced their divorce last month. In a joint statement, the former partners noted, “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways.”

“The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents,” their Instagram post read. The couple also urged fans and media to respect their privacy and continue their support for the two in these difficult times.

Imran Ashraf married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. They are parents to a son Roham.

