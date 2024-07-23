Kiran Rao terms ‘Laapataa Ladies’ a ‘failure’ despite rave reviews

Filmmaker Kiran Rao takes responsibility for the ‘failure’ of her film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, in terms of Box Office numbers.

Despite the rave reviews that her sophomore directorial received from the audience, once it was released on OTT, after eight weeks of theatrical-exclusive run, filmmaker and ex-wife of Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao says she has a ‘sense of failure’ for ‘Laapataa Ladies’.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, Rao shared that she feels this way because neither of her two films (‘Dhobi Ghat’ and ‘Laapataa Ladies’) did great at the ticket windows, despite the amazing reviews from the audience and critics alike.

“In some ways, both these films haven’t done great at the box office. Dhobi Ghat, in fact, did some big business for its time. 10-15 years later, Laapataa Ladies didn’t do that much more than Dhobi Ghat,” she said. “So, in some ways, I do feel that sense of failure. By box office metrics, we weren’t a success. In the conventional sense, we didn’t do hundreds of crores, or even 30, 40, 50 crore. Failure is the way to put it.”

“I do feel responsible that the film didn’t do that well at the box office,” she added.

Notably, Rao’s comedy-drama ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, in September last year.

The title opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences when it was released theatrically on March 1, however, earned a meagre INR25 crores, over the entire Box Office run.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ premiered on streaming giant Netflix on April 26.