Kiran Tabeir marks ’11 years of togetherness’ with husband

Actor Kiran Tabeir marked her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband Ali Hamza Safdar on Thursday midnight.

A well-known name of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, actor and host Kiran Tabeir took to the photo and video sharing site, Instagram on Thursday midnight to share a clip from her anniversary celebration, that sees the couple cutting a cake in the candlelit space.

The ‘Meri Baji’ actor penned a heartfelt note to celebrate ’11 years of togetherness’ with the partner: “Definitely we Both deserve Appreciation..Because with All the craziness, disagreements, arguments (above all this my emotional Blackmailing 🙈 ) Between All this drama we Both Still manage to Love each other)”.

“Thank you so much Husband for All your Hard-work which you did to give me a Comfortable Life”, she further expressed.

The actor was also surprised with a gift by her husband, a gold jewelry piece that Ali puts in her hand in the video, which garnered thousands of likes on Instagram in a few hours. Many fans took to the comments section of the post on the social app to share lovely wishes for the two.

Tabeir tied the knot with Ali in 2011, and both share a beautiful bond of love and friendship even after 11 long years of their marriage, the couple has managed to keep the spark alive between them.

