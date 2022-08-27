Kiran Tabeir writes sweet note for daughter Izzah

Actor Kiran Tabeir wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter Izzah Hamza Malik by sharing a picture which is going viral on social media.

Kiran Tabeir married Ali Hamza Safdar in 2011. They welcomed their first child, baby daughter, Izzah Hamza Safdar on August 13.

The viral picture showed her kissing the little one’s toes. In the caption, she stated that her newborn is and always will be part of her life.

“I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me,” she wrote. “The moment I held you in my arms,held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warmth breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever.

“You are my first Child, My first Everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts.”

The celebrity stated she learnt to become a mother from her daughter.

“You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that it’s Beautiful..I Love you Mera Bacha 😇♥️♥️”

