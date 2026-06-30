Kirk Franklin had to be held back when a man wished ill on him and his wife, Tammy Collins.

Over the weekend, a man confronted the gospel music legend, and the pair engaged in a heated discussion, with Franklin trying to embrace him to de-escalate the tension. The man turned down his offer to hug and repeatedly told Franklin, “You need to repent.”

It wasn’t until the man told Kirk, “You and your wife are going to go to hell,” that Franklin became mad. At that point, security had to hold him back, and someone told the man to leave. It seems that the argument happened after Franklin’s set at the Gospel on Independence concert at Philadelphia’s Independence Mall was canceled on Sunday due to a severe storm.

Following news of the cancellation, Franklin climbed onto the roof of his SUV and greeted his fans, who were clamoring for his attention. The 56-year-old appeared to reference the aforementioned man in an Instagram post. I need the weather to repent! LOL!” Franklin wrote.

The reel included footage from a performance in Norfolk, Virginia, over the weekend, and additional footage of Franklin mingling with his fans in Philly.

Franklin was set to headline the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration, which featured performances from singer Paula Holloway and a choir of over 100 singers from churches across the Philadelphia region before lighting and an approaching storm brought the show to an end, per CBS News.