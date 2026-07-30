Kirti Kulhari falls victim to  Rs 2.4 lakh credit card fraud

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari has become the newest victim of cybercrime, having reportedly been defrauded of approximately ₹2.4 lakh after hackers used her credit card without authorization. The incident, which took place in Mumbai, has highlighted the growing threat of digital financial fraud in India.

According to an ABP News report, unidentified cybercriminals obtained Kulhari’s credit card details and mobile phone number. In her complaint, the actress noted that the fraud may have involved malware penetration or advanced hacking tactics, as she did not share her password, OTP, or any confidential banking information with anyone.

Immediately following the incident, Kirti Kulhari visited the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai to file an official complaint. Authorities have registered a case against unidentified individuals and launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators, whose identities currently remain unknown.

Cases of cyber fraud involving credit cards and digital payments have seen a sharp increase across India. Experts warn that scammers frequently deploy malicious files, phishing URLs, or fake customer service numbers to steal sensitive data. In several recent instances, victims who inadvertently interacted with fraudulent links or applications lost substantial sums of money within minutes.

The experience of Kirti Kulhari serves as a stark reminder for users to exercise caution when using online banking services. Authorities strongly advise against clicking on suspicious links, sharing OTPs or credit card details, and prompt reporting of any unusual transactions directly to banks and cybercrime portals.