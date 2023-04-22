Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan registers lower opening than Salman Khan’s biggest flops

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, earned over INR 15 crore at the domestic box office on day one of its release, lower than as compared to the actor’s previous Eid releases between 2010-19.

The action-dramedy was much hyped as it was the first 2023 solo release of the actor in four years post his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.

The film has performed underwhelmingly when compared to Salman Khan’s Eid releases from 2010 to 2019.

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. It also stars Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned how the collection of Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, Race 3 and Bharat was much higher than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ pic.twitter.com/tqvpJbmRrR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1. More so when one compares it with [Salman Khan’s] Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. Friday [INR] 15.81 cr.”

It has been observed that prior to pandemic Salman Khan films were getting around Rs 20 Crore Net plus opening day. However, now that number is down by 25-30 percent.

Salman’s Eid releases

Starting with Wanted, the 2009 action-thriller that marked Salman’s comeback as a solo lead after a string of flops, the film earned 5.10 crores on its first day. Following that was Dabangg, which opened with a massive collection of 14.50 crores on its first day.

The trend continued with Bodyguard, which opened to a whopping 21 crores on its first day. In 2012, Salman’s Ek Tha Tiger took the bar higher by earning 32.92 crores on its opening day, making it the highest opener ever at the time.

In 2014, Kick surpassed the collections of Ek Tha Tiger by earning 26 crores on its first day while Bajrangi Bhaijaan, collected 27.25 crores on its opening day.

The trend of releasing movies on Eid and breaking records continued with Sultan in 2016, which collected a massive 36.54 crores on its first day. Tubelight in 2017 opened with a collection of 21.15 crores while Race 3 in 2018 earned 29.17 crores on its opening day. Both these movies are two of the biggest flops of Salman Khan’s career.

Salman’s most recent Eid release, Bharat in 2019, collected a staggering 42.30 crores on its first day, setting a new record for the highest opening day gross for a Bollywood film at the time.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3. The film will feature him opposite Katrina Kaif and release in theatres later this year.

Comments